In a broadcast on TVC News, the Inspector General, Muhammed Adamu, has announced the immediate dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad [FSARS].

According to the broadcast, all officers serving within the unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect.

He further mentioned that investigations will be conducted into the activities of SARS with the collaboration of civil societies organisation while identified culprits within the force will be punished.

