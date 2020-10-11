By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday announced the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, nationwide.

Protests against SARS’ atrocities have been ongoing across the nation for over four days. The protesters were demanding for outright disbandment of the operatives over incessant killings of innocent Nigerians.

Adamu announced dissolution of the operatives across the across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

The IGP, while noting that the dissolution of SARS was in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, observed that by this dissolution, all officers and men of the now defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad were being redeployed with immediate effect.

The IGP noted that the Force was not oblivious of the ever present need to combat armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country which was before now the core mandate of the erstwhile Squad. He assured that a new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS would cause had been evolved and shall be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to prevent a re-occurrence of events that gave rise to the dissolution of SARS, a Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum was being formed to regularly interface with Police leadership at all levels and advise on police activities as they affect the general public.

“In addition, the Force is constituting an Investigation Team which shall include Civil Society Organizations and Human Rights Bodies to work with the Police in investigating alleged cases of human rights violations. “The measure, the IGP believes, will enhance transparency and accountability in police services as well as providing a system of deterrence for erring police officers whose action clearly violates the rights of the citizenry,” he said.

The IGP commends all citizens, particularly those who genuinely expressed their concerns for a better policing orientation in an organized, patriotic and civil manner. He reaffirmed the determination of the Force to bequeath to the country a Police Force and System that is professional in service delivery and most importantly, accountable to the people.