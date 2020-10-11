By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A building has collapsed in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Number 60 Odo Street, Obalende, Eti-Osa.

According to Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the one story building partially collapsed.

He said the attention of the agency was to a building under construction in the area, which partially collapsed.

“The attention of the Agency has been brought to a building under construction at the above mentioned address which has partially collapsed.

“The emergency response plan has been activated and all responders are enroute the scene.

Residents are to remain calm and keep away from the area,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu did not say if people were trapped in the debris or not.

Recently, a three-storey school building collapsed at Ejigbo area of Lagos, but there was no casualty as the building caved in on a Saturday.