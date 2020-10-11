By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian rapper and Afro hip-hop artist Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, has released his highly anticipated single dubbed ‘BBC’ produced by Spax.

The rapper dropped his ninth EP, Mr. Boombastic, on October 25th 2019.

A day before the release of the EP, Blaqbonez served the promotional single “Jesus Is Black (Letter to Kanye West)”.

Watch the visual here…

Blaqbonez started exploring his rap skills early. At age 16, he came 1st out of over 3000 rappers in Nigeria, who participated in Terry Tha Rapman’s Zombie competition.