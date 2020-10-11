Inter Milan have confirmed that wing-back Ashley Young has tested positive for COVID-19 in the club’s latest testing round.

The 35-year-old positive result comes as a blow to both the player and club having played in some capacity in all three of Inter’s Serie A matches this season.

The club said in a statement that Young tested positive for Covid-19 following the test carried out yesterday in Appiano Gentile and is already in quarantine at his home.

Young has provided one assist in his three Serie A matches this season, with Antonio Conte’s side securing seven points to leave them in fourth place heading into matchday four.

Ashely Young following his positive test result is likely to miss their derby match against AC Milan and Borrusia Mönchengladbach in their first champions league game.

