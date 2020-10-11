Akeredolu thanks Ondo voters

Ahead of his formal declaration as winner of the 10 October governorship election in Ondo state, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed appreciation to his people for the massive support he received.

He used his campaign account on Twitter to thank the people on Saturday.

In one tweet, he wrote: “Ondo people are truly progressives minded, We Thank You. APC! Victory assured”.

In another, he tagged his PDP counterpart and friend, Eyitayo Jegede: To my brother and friend @TayoJegedeSAN. I must say this to you its funny but very true…”Eyi ti Bale o” Ondo people have spoken”.

In the final tweet, he thanked the people for coming out to vote.

Unless the unexpected happened, Akeredolu was leading all the other candidates in the election, as INEC made results available.

So far, in 12 LGS,, Akeredolu has won 10. Jegede won 2.