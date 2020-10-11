Adesua Etomi

Nigerian movie star Adesua Etomi has joined her voice to that of well meaning Nigerians, demanding for their civil rights, during the trending #ENDSARS protest.

The demands include:

Immediate release of all protesters, Justice for deceased victims of Police brutality, and appropriate compensation, Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of erring officers, among others.

Captioning her post, Etomi who is the wife of Nigerian musician Banky W said: This is our response to the IG.
Other Nigerian celebrities like Don Jazzy, Runtown, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Mercy Aigbe, Omoni Oboli, Wizkid, Davido, Genevieve Nnaji and many more have all come together, in support of the #ENDSARS movement.