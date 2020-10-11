Nigerian movie star Adesua Etomi has joined her voice to that of well meaning Nigerians, demanding for their civil rights, during the trending #ENDSARS protest.

The demands include:

Immediate release of all protesters, Justice for deceased victims of Police brutality, and appropriate compensation, Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of erring officers, among others.

Captioning her post, Etomi who is the wife of Nigerian musician Banky W said: This is our response to the IG.

Pls repost.

#Endsars #endpolicebrutalityinnigeria #reformthenigerianpolice

See reactions on Twitter here:

Pls,sign this petition.Since the IGP thinks he can allow the police to kill innocent Nigerians,let’s take him to Hague. RT aggressively.

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT: Arrest Nigerian IG of Police for Crimes Against Humanity – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/r7lXwvxwsd via @Change — Peter Omu (@omu_paul) October 11, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Please sign the petition linked in the reply to this tweet. We’re already at over 20,000 signatures. Let’s get the petition to 100,000 signatures ✊🏾 If our government won’t act as appropriate, we’ll apply international pressure.#SARSMUSTEND https://t.co/jetmWAc12p — Edna Jennifer (@JE_dna) October 11, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Other Nigerian celebrities like Don Jazzy, Runtown, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Mercy Aigbe, Omoni Oboli, Wizkid, Davido, Genevieve Nnaji and many more have all come together, in support of the #ENDSARS movement.