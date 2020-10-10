The Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday it intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthis.

There was no comment from the Houthi movement about the two incidents reported by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The spokesman for the Arab Coalition forces Col. Turki al-Maliki said that the booby-trapped drones deliberately targeted civilians in the southern region.

An exact location of where the drone was destroyed had not been made available.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country’s north.

Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.