By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has lifted curfew imposed on the Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State since July 10, 2020 in the wake of illnesses and deaths associated with COVID-19 in the area.

A statement issued by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications directed security agencies to take note of the directive and act accordingly.

Wike had while imposing the curfe in statewide broadcast said the move was to sustain the progress made in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

He said the State Security Council imposed a night time curfew from 8p.m to 6a.m on Bonny Local Government and Onne Community in Eleme Local Government area with effect from July 10, 2020.

Bonny local government area is the host of multi-billion dollars Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG.