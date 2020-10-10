By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham on Saturday led a protest demanding an end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Watch video below

Abraham and others took to the streets of Lagos to protest the high-handedness of SARS operatives.

The Nollywood actress, as she led others on the streets sensitise Lagosians on why they needed to demand for an end of SARS due to their brutality.

She displayed videos and photos of the protest on her Instagram page.

Abraham wrote: “I am more than my movies, I am an instrument for change and a destiny implementer. You can do this. love you all. #ENDSARS #endpolicebrutality”