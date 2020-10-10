Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has agreed in principle to a season-long loan at Russian club, Spartak Moscow.

It will be his sixth loan move out of Chelsea.

Moses, 29, joined Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea earlier this year and is now off Antonio Conte’s list after Inter refused to exercise their option to buy the former Liverpool star for £9 million.

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has previously stated that Moses is not part of his plans this season, and the Blues have opted to send the winger on yet another loan with the view to sell him permanently later.

Moses’ current deal with Chelsea expires in 2021.

He will likely agree to a one-year extension to protect Chelsea’s investment and allow the club to potentially earn a transfer fee next summer.

The forward was a major part of Conte’s title-winning Chelsea side in the 2016-17 season but has since been in and out of the Stamford Bridge doors.