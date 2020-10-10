The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has been called off after Wilder’s contractual right expired.

The door is now open for 32 year-old Fury take on Anthony Joshua in an all-British heavyweight unification fight.

According to the tabloid The SUN, Fury was due to fight Wilder, 34, in the third and final fight of their trilogy on December 19 in Las Vegas.

But Wilder’s contractual right is set to expire, allowing Fury and Joshua, 30, to finally meet – with a Wembley 2021 date on the cards.

In March, AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn revealed his star and Fury had agreed to a 50-50 purse split for their mega-money fight – while committing to two bouts.

Now that Wilder is out of the way, Joshua only needs to dispatch mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12 to tee-up the biggest fight in British boxing history.