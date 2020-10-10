The U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates has decided to cancel the second debate between President Trump and his challenger Joe Biden.

The debate was to hold on 15 October in a virtual format, but Trump said he preferred a person-to-person debate.

His COVID-19 infection was the main reason the non-partisan debate body suggested the virtual format, so as not to endanger the Biden camp.

But matters became more complicated when the Biden campaign rejected the suggestion by the Trump campaign that the debate be moved to 22 October and the 22 October debate shifted to 29 October.

On Friday, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it will now focus on preparations for the October 22 debate, which will be the final debate between the two candidates.

Mr. Trump is still recovering from COVID-19, and a number of his top aides have also become infected.

The first debate that held in Cleveland Ohio was chaotic, with Trump notably and rudely interjecting Biden, whenever he took the floor.