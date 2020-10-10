Celebrating the 2020 World Mental Health Day today October 10, Comedian, actor and on-air personality, Oluwatoyin Bayegun, known as Woli Arole, stormed the streets of Lagos disguised as a mentally ill man.

Arole did this to experience how mentally challenged persons are treated and looked down upon in the society.

Shared his encounter on his Instagram page, Arole stressed that while roaming about, some people gave him money, some ran away from him and a guy nearly slapped him.

He advocated that our psychiatric hospitals should be looked more into by the government. He added that “some people are not even dressed like this physically, they look good and okay but they are going through “Mental illness” which includes Clinical depression, Anxiety disorder and Bipolar disorder and a whole lots. Please let’s take our “Mental State” seriously.”

See his post below.