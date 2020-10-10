Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr

Coach Gernot Rohr is not losing sleep over Super Eagles defeat to Algeria in Friday’s international friendly in Austria.

The Desert Foxes edged the Super Eagles 1-0, with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Bensebaini Ramy getting a 6th-minute goal at the Jacques Lemans Arena.

Reacting to the defeat, Rohr told Complete Sports that the game is a good test for his fresh team.

“This is a very good test for us. There are positives to pick from a tough game like this,” he said.

” Now, we have to recover well and start to plan for the next game on Tuesday against another tough team.”

READ ALSO  Yobo speaks about Super Eagles' new role

The Super Eagles will next tackle Tunisia on Tuesday.

A win could boost the team’s confidence ahead of November’s double-header showdown against Sierra Leone in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.