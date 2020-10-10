Coach Gernot Rohr is not losing sleep over Super Eagles defeat to Algeria in Friday’s international friendly in Austria.

The Desert Foxes edged the Super Eagles 1-0, with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Bensebaini Ramy getting a 6th-minute goal at the Jacques Lemans Arena.

Reacting to the defeat, Rohr told Complete Sports that the game is a good test for his fresh team.

“This is a very good test for us. There are positives to pick from a tough game like this,” he said.

” Now, we have to recover well and start to plan for the next game on Tuesday against another tough team.”

The Super Eagles will next tackle Tunisia on Tuesday.

A win could boost the team’s confidence ahead of November’s double-header showdown against Sierra Leone in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.