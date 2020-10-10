Coach Gernot Rohr is not losing sleep over Super Eagles defeat to Algeria in Friday’s international friendly in Austria.
The Desert Foxes edged the Super Eagles 1-0, with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Bensebaini Ramy getting a 6th-minute goal at the Jacques Lemans Arena.
Reacting to the defeat, Rohr told Complete Sports that the game is a good test for his fresh team.
“This is a very good test for us. There are positives to pick from a tough game like this,” he said.
” Now, we have to recover well and start to plan for the next game on Tuesday against another tough team.”
The Super Eagles will next tackle Tunisia on Tuesday.
A win could boost the team’s confidence ahead of November’s double-header showdown against Sierra Leone in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
What i saw in that game is different hair styles of the players that not good enough.
I see game rostiness not fully engaged in active football.
Final verdict is that the new players are plus to the Super Eagle when they harness theirselves very well they will be team to beat in the future.