First it was the rain. Now Card reader hitches delayed for at least 20 minutes, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede from voting in the Ondo governorship election.

Polling officers found it difficult to authenticate the voter card of Jegede and his wife after they stayed on the queue for about three hours at his Ward 1, Sacred Heart polling unit 9 in Gbokan/Isikan Akure South LGA.

The card reader which has been working perfectly could not authenticate the voter cards of the PDP candidate.

But the smart card reader recognised Jegede’s wife, Enoh.

Those behind Jegede on the queue had to be called to vote while the problems were being sorted out.

Jegede who looked unperturbed, calmly said: “They say the machine is faulty. When it got to my turn, they say the machine is faulty.”

It took 20 minutes of strenuous effort by INEC officials to restore the machine to working order, after which the PDP candidate was finally accredited.