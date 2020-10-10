By Richard Elesho/ Owo

Voting was disrupted at Shagari village, a small community outskirts of Owo Local Government Area during the ongoing Ondo State Governorship election.

While briefing the media about the electoral defect, Alhaji Isah who introduced himself as leader of the Hausa community said the disruption followed an attempt by some persons to snatch ballot boxes.

He said the attempt was foiled by vigilant members of the community.

He explained that the suspects came in a black Jeep and introduced themselves as election observers.

However, people got curious because they did not have any tags or Identification Card from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

On further interrogation, they were found to be mischievous and the law enforcement agencies on ground moved in to complete the arrest.

They were promptly ferried from the polling unit in a police van.

After the incident voting continued amidst unconfirmed allegation of vote buying.