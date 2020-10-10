By Jethro Ibileke

There was pandemonium in an area of Akure Saturday morning, when gun-wielding men invaded a polling unit, shooting sporadically to disrupt the voting process.

The incident occurred at unit 4, ward 4, Ijomu/Obanla, in Akure South local government, at about 8.40 am.

A young man who was identified simply as Gboyega, was shot in the process and was rushed to the hospital on a motorcycle.

Prospective voters, media men, election observers and INEC officials scampered to safety, as the hoodlums continued shooting for several minutes.

Operatives of the Federal Road Safety CORPS (FRSC), who were nearby Ijomu Junction also ran for cover.

Empty shells of bullets littered the tarred road where the incident occurred.

Men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence CORPS (NSCDC), later brought the situation under control.

An eye witness who gave his name as Tope, claimed that the thugs are members of one of the two main political parties.

“They came here in their vehicle with guns, and started shooting as soon as they came out. One of them went straight to the boy [Gboyega], and shot him at close range.

“The hoodlums are here with us, we know them and the people who sent them. One of them was among those who shot people down the street last week.

“The disturbing side of it is that the security men came, saw them with their guns, and yet allowed them to go. In fact, they escorted them out,” Tayo said.

Meanwhile, reports also have it that gunmen invaded some polling units at Edo Lodge Junction, along Ijomu/Oku-Ijebu road.