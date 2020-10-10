The Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede and his wife, Enoh were forced to seek shelter in one of the classrooms at his unit 9, Ward 1 polling unit as a result of heavy rainfall.

Jegede and his wife were on queue alongside other voters for nearly 30 minutes before the rain descended.

However, the rain succeeded only in disrupting the orderly queue as voting continued.

In Owo, where heavy rain delayed voting earlier, voting has now started.

P.M.NEWS correspondent said INEC and voters substantially observed laid down Covid-19 protocols.

At St. Luke CAC Primary School Prison Quarters Owo where Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu is expected to cast his ballot, voters turnout has been impressive.

Immediately the rain subsided, INEC Officials completed the process of setting up the centre.

Voters wearing face masks filed out in good numbers to elect who will govern them for the next four years.

INEC Officials created two parallel queues one for people not less than 70 years and other for younger persons.

An infrared thermostat is deployed to check the temperature of every voter. Observance to social distancing rules however remains a challenge.

There is a heavy presence of security agents and media men.

Poling agents of political parties on ground expressed satisfaction with the process thus far.

Yusuf Oluwafemi of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP said it was too early to comment on the polls.