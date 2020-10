By Ayorinde Oluokun/Akure

Polling has opened in Ondo state, where voters will decide today whether to give incumbent Rotimi Akeredolu a second term or elect Eyitayo Jegede or Agboola Ajayi as the new governor.

P.M. NEWS team in Akure found that voters were already on line for commencement of voting at polling unit 007, Lisa Ward in Akure South LGA.

But no physical distancing was observed. Most of the voters are not putting on face masks.