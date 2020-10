By Taino Okanlawon

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede and his wife have finally cast their votes.

The card reader had earlier on malfunctioned when it was the turn of Jegede and his wife to vote.

They had to wait for 30 minutes for the card reader to be fixed before they could cast their votes.

