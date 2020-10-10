The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has begun counting and announcement of results from various polling units in the Ondo Governorship election.

The Ondo State governorship election was held in 3,009 polling units in 203 wards of all 18 local government areas in the state.

A total of 17 parties are taking part in the election but it is expected to be a three-way race between the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and the Zenith Labour Party.

Below are some results

Ilaje LGA

Ilaje LGA

Ugbo 2 Ugbonla Unit 006 APC 91 PDP 26 ZLP 15 SDP 1 ADC. 2 App 1 ADP 1 Void 2 TVC. 139 TA:139- Ugbo 2 Ugbonla unit 011 APC 73 PDP 17 Zlp 14 Sdp 1 ADP 2 Void 10 TVC. 117 Ugbo 4 APC 293 PDP 4 ZLP 2 Odigbo LGA Koser Ward 7, Unit 10 APC 36 PDP 16 ZLP 0 Akure South LG Ward 1, Gbogi/Isokan Unit 09 APC 60 PDP 220 Olori's compound Unit 07, Ward 13, Akungba ZLP 24

PDP 78

APC 73 Akure South Ward 10 Unit 005 APC 118

PDP 135

ZLP 3 Ilaje LG Mahin Ward 1 Unit 003 APC 138 PDP 13 ZLP 4 Ward 3 Unit 16 APC 90 PDP 45 ZLP 3 Arigidi Akoko Ward 2 Unit 11 APC 12 PDP 28 ZLP 14 Ogbagi Akoko Ward 6 Unit 06 APC 135 PDP 22 ZLP 28 Akure South Ward 10 Unit 005 APC 118 PDP 135 ZLP 3 Ondo West Ward 9 Unit 002 APC 49 PDP 26 ZLP 11 Ondo West Ward 2 Unit 002 APC 63 PDP 106 ZLP 65 Ward 9 Unit 002 APC 49 PDP 26 ZLP 11 Ward 11 Unit 001 APC 69 PDP 143 ZLP 93 Ilaje Mahin 3 Unit 2 APC 108

PDP78

ZLP-9 Mahin 3 Unit 3 APC-127

PDP-21

ZLP-14 Mahin Ward 2, PU 10

APC – 118

PDP – 29

ZLP – 6 Ilaje, Etikan Ward, PU 007

APC – 126

PDP – 42

ZLP – 22 Ilaje Etikan PU 011

APC – 77

PDP – 31

ZLP – 113 Ilaje, Etikan PU 008

APC – 153

PDP – 33

ZLP – 34