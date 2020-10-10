The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has begun counting and announcement of results from various polling units in the Ondo Governorship election.
The Ondo State governorship election was held in 3,009 polling units in 203 wards of all 18 local government areas in the state.
A total of 17 parties are taking part in the election but it is expected to be a three-way race between the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and the Zenith Labour Party.
Below are some results
Ugbo 2
Ugbonla Unit 006
APC 91
PDP 26
ZLP 15
SDP 1
ADC. 2
App 1
ADP 1
Void 2
TVC. 139
TA:139-
Ugbo 2
Ugbonla unit 011
APC 73
PDP 17
Zlp 14
Sdp 1
ADP 2
Void 10
TVC. 117
Ugbo 4
APC 293
PDP 4
ZLP 2
Odigbo LGA
Koser Ward 7, Unit 10
APC 36
PDP 16
ZLP 0
Akure South LG
Ward 1, Gbogi/Isokan
Unit 09
APC 60
PDP 220
Olori’s compound Unit 07, Ward 13, Akungba
ZLP 24
PDP 78
APC 73
Akure South
Ward 10
Unit 005
APC 118
PDP 135
ZLP 3
Ilaje LG
Mahin Ward 1
Unit 003
APC 138
PDP 13
ZLP 4
Ward 3
Unit 16
APC 90
PDP 45
ZLP 3
Arigidi Akoko
Ward 2
Unit 11
APC 12
PDP 28
ZLP 14
Ogbagi Akoko
Ward 6
Unit 06
APC 135
PDP 22
ZLP 28
Akure South
Ward 10
Unit 005
APC 118
PDP 135
ZLP 3
Ondo West
Ward 9
Unit 002
APC 49
PDP 26
ZLP 11
Ondo West
Ward 2
Unit 002
APC 63
PDP 106
ZLP 65
Ward 9
Unit 002
APC 49
PDP 26
ZLP 11
Ward 11
Unit 001
APC 69
PDP 143
ZLP 93
Ilaje
Mahin 3
Unit 2
APC 108
PDP78
ZLP-9
Mahin 3
Unit 3
APC-127
PDP-21
ZLP-14
Mahin Ward 2, PU 10
APC – 118
PDP – 29
ZLP – 6
Ilaje, Etikan Ward, PU 007
APC – 126
PDP – 42
ZLP – 22
Ilaje Etikan PU 011
APC – 77
PDP – 31
ZLP – 113
Ilaje, Etikan PU 008
APC – 153
PDP – 33
ZLP – 34
