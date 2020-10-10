Ajayi, Akeredolu and Jegede, the three main candidates in Ondo governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has begun counting and announcement of results from various polling units in the Ondo Governorship election.

The Ondo State governorship election was held in 3,009 polling units in 203 wards of all 18 local government areas in the state.

A total of 17 parties are taking part in the election but it is expected to be a three-way race between the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and the Zenith Labour Party.

Below are some results

Ilaje LGA

Ugbo 2

Ugbonla Unit 006

APC 91

PDP 26

ZLP  15

SDP 1

ADC. 2

App 1

ADP 1

Void 2

TVC. 139

TA:139-

Ugbo 2

Ugbonla unit 011

APC 73

PDP 17

Zlp  14

Sdp 1

ADP 2

Void 10

TVC. 117

Ugbo 4

APC 293

PDP 4

ZLP 2

Odigbo LGA

Koser Ward 7, Unit 10

APC 36

PDP 16

ZLP 0

Akure South LG

Ward 1, Gbogi/Isokan

Unit 09

APC 60

PDP 220

Olori’s compound Unit 07, Ward 13, Akungba

ZLP 24
PDP 78
APC 73

Akure South

Ward 10

Unit 005

APC 118
PDP 135
ZLP 3

Ilaje LG

Mahin Ward 1

Unit 003

APC 138

PDP 13

ZLP 4

Ward 3

Unit 16

APC 90

PDP 45

ZLP 3

Arigidi Akoko

Ward 2

Unit 11

APC 12

PDP 28

ZLP 14

Ogbagi Akoko

Ward 6

Unit 06

APC 135

PDP 22

ZLP 28

Akure South

Ward 10

Unit 005

APC 118

PDP 135

ZLP 3

Ondo West

Ward 9

Unit 002

APC 49

PDP 26

ZLP 11

Ondo West

Ward 2

Unit 002

APC 63

PDP 106

ZLP 65

Ward 9

Unit 002

APC 49

PDP 26

ZLP 11

Ward 11

Unit 001

APC 69

PDP 143

ZLP 93

Ilaje

Mahin 3

Unit 2

APC 108
PDP78
ZLP-9

Mahin 3

Unit 3

APC-127
PDP-21
ZLP-14

Mahin Ward 2, PU 10
APC – 118
PDP – 29
ZLP – 6

Ilaje, Etikan Ward, PU 007
APC – 126
PDP – 42
ZLP – 22

Ilaje Etikan PU 011
APC – 77
PDP – 31
ZLP – 113

Ilaje, Etikan PU 008
APC – 153
PDP – 33
ZLP – 34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 