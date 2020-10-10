By Richard Elesho/Owo

A heavy rainfall in Owo town the early hours of Saturday has delayed voting in today’s Ondo State Governorship election.

Owo is the hometown of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who is seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The rainfall started some minutes before 8 a.m, just as people were arriving or streaming to the polling units.

At Methodist Primary School Fajuyi in Owo, officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC who were setting up the polling units and other early arrivals scampered into the classrooms to take shelter from the rain.

Meanwhile soldiers have been deployed to mount checkpoints and check traffic flow during the poll. The law enforcement agencies remain on their duty posts in spite of the unfriendly weather.

Some 1.4 million registered voters in 18 Local Government Areas are expected to take part in the election