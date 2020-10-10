By Jethro Ibileke

There was commotion at ward 8, unit 1, Christ School 1, Idanre, in Idanre-Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday, when some voters accused a particular party leader of short-changing them.

The angry voters who alleged that the party leader in the area promised to give each of them N5,000 to vote for candidate of his party, literally mobbed him.

They said they were however disappointed when the party leader refused to listen to them.

One of the voters, a middle-aged woman who gave her name as Vero, alleged that the man broke his promise.

“I voted for them, but I have not been given anything. He promised to give us N5,000 to vote for his candidate, but he broke his promise,” she said.

Also speaking, a man who did not want his name mentioned, told our correspondent that the party leader behaved like a fraudster.

“Can you imagine, he went from house to house begging people to vote for him. Now we have voted but he keeps pacing up and down. He is more like a fraudster,” he said.