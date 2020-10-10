By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Ondo State Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi has won his polling unit by a wide margin.

INEC’s Returning Polling Unit officer announced that Ajayi polled 395 votes to win his polling unit at Kiribo in the Ese Odo Local Government Area.

His polling unit is Apoi Ward II, Unit 004, Idumado Quarter.

His closest rival, Governor Rotimi Akeredelu of the APC got a paltry 13 votes while Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP scored five votes.