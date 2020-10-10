Boat conveying officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officials and electoral materials in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, has capsized.

Rescue mission is said to be ongoing.

A source said there was no casualty when the boat capsized.

According to Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson, Ondo State Police Command, the accident was a minor mishap.

“It happened but it was a minor mishap because there was no casualty, and nothing happened to the election materials, everything is intact,” he said.