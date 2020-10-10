Governor Rotimi Akeredolu beat other candidates in the result declared for the first polling unit in Ode Aye in Okitipupa LGA, one of the 18 local councils.

In the result for Agbaje/Ogungbemi, Community Primary School, uploaded on INEC result portal, Akeredolu won 52 votes, out of the ballots cast by the 83 accredited voters.

The ZLP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, who hails from the area, got 12 votes, while the PDP candidate scored 13 votes.

Result from Ode Aye in Okitipupa LGA

Also in the result uploaded for Polling Unit 14 for Pilot Sawmill, Pilot Primary School, Aponmu in Akure South, Akeredolu scored 12 votes. His PDP counterpart, Jegede scored nine votes and ZLP’s Ajayi 2 votes.

The number of votes recorded in the polling unit was abysmally low. Only 24 of the 68 registered voters came to vote.

Pilot sawmill result Akure south LGA

However in Polling unit 24, Idiagbatitun Temidire, Odopetu, Akure South, Jegede polled 142 votes, while Akeredolu got 58. The ZLP candidate trailed with 7 votes.

Odopetu Akure

In Polling unit 7, Omifunfun Village Irele LGA, out of 188 accredited voters, APC candidate Akeredolu scored 129 votes, while PDP got 24 and ZLP 31.

Omifunfun Village Irele LGA

In Polling unit 007 in Ajagba Ward, also in Irele LGA, out of 111 valid votes, APC scored 75, PDP 31 and ZLP 5.

At LEMIGBUWA/OBOLO AT LEMIGBUWA COMP, Ajagba polling unit 14, PDP scored 57, APC 46 and ZLP 14.

Here are some other results:

ODE-MAHIN OF ILAJE LGA

Unit 005 Mahin Zion (Mahin Ward 1)

APC – 125

PDP – 39

ZLP – 19

SDP – 2

OKITIPUPA LGA

Onagunte Camp

APC – 55

PDP – 12

ZLP – 23

Akoko Southeast LGA

Ward 9 Isua iii

PU 003, St Joseph’s school

APC – 215

PDP – 39

ZLP – 67

ILAJE UGBO IV

Unit 11

APC – 293

PDP – 4

ZLP – 2