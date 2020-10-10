In the result for Agbaje/Ogungbemi, Community Primary School, uploaded on INEC result portal, Akeredolu won 52 votes, out of the ballots cast by the 83 accredited voters.
The ZLP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, who hails from the area, got 12 votes, while the PDP candidate scored 13 votes.
Result from Ode Aye in Okitipupa LGA
Also in the result uploaded for Polling Unit 14 for Pilot Sawmill, Pilot Primary School, Aponmu in Akure South, Akeredolu scored 12 votes. His PDP counterpart, Jegede scored nine votes and ZLP’s Ajayi 2 votes.
The number of votes recorded in the polling unit was abysmally low. Only 24 of the 68 registered voters came to vote.
Pilot sawmill result Akure south LGA
However in Polling unit 24, Idiagbatitun Temidire, Odopetu, Akure South, Jegede polled 142 votes, while Akeredolu got 58. The ZLP candidate trailed with 7 votes.
In Polling unit 7, Omifunfun Village Irele LGA, out of 188 accredited voters, APC candidate Akeredolu scored 129 votes, while PDP got 24 and ZLP 31.
In Polling unit 007 in Ajagba Ward, also in Irele LGA, out of 111 valid votes, APC scored 75, PDP 31 and ZLP 5.
At LEMIGBUWA/OBOLO AT LEMIGBUWA COMP, Ajagba polling unit 14, PDP scored 57, APC 46 and ZLP 14.
Here are some other results:
ODE-MAHIN OF ILAJE LGA
Unit 005 Mahin Zion (Mahin Ward 1)
APC – 125
PDP – 39
ZLP – 19
SDP – 2
OKITIPUPA LGA
Onagunte Camp
APC – 55
PDP – 12
ZLP – 23
Akoko Southeast LGA
Ward 9 Isua iii
PU 003, St Joseph’s school
APC – 215
PDP – 39
ZLP – 67
ILAJE UGBO IV
Unit 11
APC – 293
PDP – 4
ZLP – 2
What do you think?