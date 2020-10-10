By Richard Elesho/ Owo

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has recorded landslide victory at his polling unit 004, St Luke’s CAC Primary School Prison Quarters, Owo, over his opponent, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP.

In the results declared by the INEC’s returning Officer at the unit, Akeredolu polled 413 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who polled 12 votes.

Zenith Labour Party candidate and Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi had no votes.

11 ballots were voided.