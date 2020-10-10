By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has defeated his challenger from the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede by a landslide in Akoko South East Local Government Area.

According to polling unit results submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on its results portal, Akeredolu won in all 11 wards that made up Akoko South East LG.

The results of all 76 polling units in the LG have been declared by INEC on its result portal.

In the overall figures calculated by PM NEWS, Akeredolu polled 9,304 votes to defeat Jegede by landslide. Jegede scored 3,881 votes to emerge second, while Agboola Ajayi of Zenith Labour Party polled 1,960 votes.

Below is a breakdown of the results ward by ward in Akoko South East LG

IPE I

APC 1,077

PDP-603

ZLP 334

IPESI

APC-616

PDP-125

ZLP-282

ISUA 1

APC-506

PDP-130

ZLP-89

IPE II

APC-1,583

PDP-781

ZLP-256

ISUA II

APC-703

PDP-222

ZLP-141

ISUA III

APC-718

PDP-163

ZLP-238

ISUA IV

APC-977

PDP-480

ZLP-211

SOSAN

APC-348

PDP-163

ZLP-80

IPINMI I

APC-606

PDP-370

ZLP-72

IPINMI II

APC-546

PDP-417

ZLP-84

IFIRA

APC-1,624

PDP-427

ZLP-173

11 WARDS TOTAL

APC-9,304

PDP-3,881

ZLP-1,960