Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has defeated his challenger from the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede by a landslide in Akoko South East Local Government Area.
According to polling unit results submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on its results portal, Akeredolu won in all 11 wards that made up Akoko South East LG.
The results of all 76 polling units in the LG have been declared by INEC on its result portal.
In the overall figures calculated by PM NEWS, Akeredolu polled 9,304 votes to defeat Jegede by landslide. Jegede scored 3,881 votes to emerge second, while Agboola Ajayi of Zenith Labour Party polled 1,960 votes.
Below is a breakdown of the results ward by ward in Akoko South East LG
IPE I
APC 1,077
PDP-603
ZLP 334
IPESI
APC-616
PDP-125
ZLP-282
ISUA 1
APC-506
PDP-130
ZLP-89
IPE II
APC-1,583
PDP-781
ZLP-256
ISUA II
APC-703
PDP-222
ZLP-141
ISUA III
APC-718
PDP-163
ZLP-238
ISUA IV
APC-977
PDP-480
ZLP-211
SOSAN
APC-348
PDP-163
ZLP-80
IPINMI I
APC-606
PDP-370
ZLP-72
IPINMI II
APC-546
PDP-417
ZLP-84
IFIRA
APC-1,624
PDP-427
ZLP-173
11 WARDS TOTAL
APC-9,304
PDP-3,881
ZLP-1,960
