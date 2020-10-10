SSC Napoli have confirmed that the final batch of coronavirus tests have produced negative results.

The club said only two first-team players contracted the illness since their victory over Genoa.

The Italian club was sent into a frenzy after 22 Genoa players and staff tested positive for the virus. Napoli’s last match was against Genoa whom they defeated 6-0.

The Napoli squad was then placed into quarantine, with two stars, Piotr Zielinski and Elif Elmas returning positive results in the first test round after the match.

The entire team was then tested with each result coming back negative, although they were left waiting for a couple of players to receive the green light.

Their match against Juventus was postponed on October 4 as Napoli players could not leave the region of Campania due to local restrictions.

The final COVID-19 test from yesterday's batch has come back negative. — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 10, 2020