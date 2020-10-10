The Music and Entertainment Gospel Awards, (MEGA), will on Saturday declare open Public Voting (PV), for successful pre-nominees in the 2020 edition of the annual event.

The voting stage follows the selection of successful entries by MEGA’s National Screening Committee. Along with this announcement is the release of the full pre-nomination list for this year’s ceremony.

The Nigerian public, who are the kingmakers to crown successful nominees, will have seamless opportunity to vote its choice on a single platform, Facebook. For this year’s, votes shall be in only four award categories namely, Singles, Medleys, Album, and Main Categories.

The organisers want to reiterate that the processes for the awards of MEGA are heavily skewed towards quality and meaningfulness, as determined by our screeners/judges. However, we recognize the importance of listeners/fans expressing their affection for their favourites.

Therefore, the aggregates of all votes (one vote for one account on Facebook alone) for each Pre-NOMINEE in any category shall amount to 20% in the final collation. Therefore, Popularity is 20% while Originality, Melody, Production Quality & Composition/Message are aggregated to 80%.

Nigerian music lovers, and the world at large, are encouraged to visit the website: www.megawards.org and Facebook page: (www.facebook.com/MEGAwards) for more details (on easy voting process). Also, information on the event, designed as a remote ceremony in observance of pandemic protocols, is on Twitter (@tweet_megawards) and Instagram (@mega_awards).