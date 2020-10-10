The leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, recently hosted the winner of the BBNaija Season 5 winner, Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe aka Laycon.

During his visit, MC Oluomo gifted Laycon a cash gift in the sum of N2.5 million.

The union boss took to his Instagram page to share photos from the event.

The high point of the event was when Laycon and other youths present presented MC Oluomo an Award of Excellence for his outstanding support and contributions towards the development of the youths in Lagos State.

