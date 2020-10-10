The leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, recently hosted the winner of the BBNaija Season 5 winner, Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe aka Laycon.
During his visit, MC Oluomo gifted Laycon a cash gift in the sum of N2.5 million.
The union boss took to his Instagram page to share photos from the event.
The high point of the event was when Laycon and other youths present presented MC Oluomo an Award of Excellence for his outstanding support and contributions towards the development of the youths in Lagos State.
It was a merry moment on Thursdays, Oct. 7, 2020, as Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya hosted the BBN lockdown winner -Laycon- and a team of youths. The evening was marked with pump, funfair and an array of goodwill message for and from both icons (Laycon and MC Oluomo). As visitation winded down, Hon. Musa Babatunde Akanni(MAKA) who was the brain behind the evening asked Laycon and other youths present to join him in presenting an award of excellence to the state chairman of transport workers Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) for his outstanding support and contributions towards the development of the youths in Lagos State.
