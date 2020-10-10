By Jennifer Okundia

All over the country, Nigerians are protesting Police brutality and demanding an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit in Nigeria.

This is due to countless and aimless loss of lives, harassment and extortion on the part of those who are meant to be protecting lives and property.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and UK Police officer Khafi Kareem, has taken to the streets to join the #ENDSARS protest, which has now become a trend in the West African nation.

Worldwide, well meaning individuals and Nigerians in diaspora have also joined the protest.

Celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Runtown, Falz, Ruggedman, Davido, Wizkid, Tacha, Naira Marley, Small Doctor, Burna Boy and a host of others have also lent their voices to the movement.