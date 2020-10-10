Jegede wins polling unit by wide margin

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Akure

In one of the earliest results declared in the Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP massively floored Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, his All Progressives Congress, APC counterpart, his main opponent.

In the result for Jegede’s polling Unit 09 polling unit, Ward 1, Gbogi/Isokan area in Akure South Local Government Area, Jegede scored 220 votes, while Akeredolu scored 60.

The PDP candidate also won in the other polling unit located inside the compound with 158 votes.

APC won 43 votes and the ZLP candidate four votes.

The high margin of victory sent PDP supporters, including Jegede into wild jubilation.

Jegede is from Akure LGA.