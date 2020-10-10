By Ayorinde Oluokun

Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has refused to leave his polling unit nearly three hours after he voted in #OndoDecides2020.

Jegede who arrived before 9am at the polling unit 9 at his ward 1, at Gbogi/Isokan Sacred Heart Primary School, Akure.

He stood on the queue alongside Enoh, his wife for over two hours before he cast his vote, after polling officers rectified the malfunctioning card reader.

However, it was gathered that after he returned home, he got information that some security operatives came to his polling unit and asked everyone to leave.

This was after voting had ended and some of the voters were waiting for the official 2.30 pm end of voting time to begin the counting of the ballots.

Some of the voters alerted Jegede whose house is just few metres away from the polling unit out of fear that the police action may be a plot to substitute the already cast ballots.

Jegede rushed back to the polling unit and he has been sitting in front of one of the classrooms waiting for the commencement of counting of the votes.