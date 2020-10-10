The Lagos State Government has stated that the Ikorodu Sub-Region Master Plan, which is in the final stages, is envisioned to unlock the socio-economic potentials of the axis as it stands to reap bountifully the benefits of planning and effective land use.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako during the public presentation of the draft final report of the Ikorodu Sub-Region Master Plan to stakeholders at Ikorodu Town Hall.

Salako stated that the Sub-Region Master Plan was designed to propel the sustainable growth of the area by re-organising the Sub-Region and infusing it with supporting infrastructure to create a more livable, lively and lovely environment for the Ikorodu population.

He said that the Plan, which was initiated in 2016, had been revived to complement and align with the present Administration`s THEMES Agenda.

“It gives me great pleasure to state that Ikorodu Sub-Region has by this noble cause, received the well-deserved attention of the State Government, while its potentials, natural, man-made and human, have been considered, mapped and modelled to achieve the Policy Directives of the Pillars in the THEMES Agenda” , he said.

According to him: ” This Project is envisioned as a tool that will provide a Comprehensive Development Policy for the Sub-Region over the next 20 Years, for it is designed to focus on ensuring a sustainable and inclusive environment which includes all spheres of the Sub-Region: Economic, Social and Cultural.”

He explained that Ikorodu was endowed with well built-up settlements, very rich historical culture, expansive wetlands and rain forest zones, all that were yet to be fully explored for the inherent and chain potentials.

” As one of the major socio-economic hubs of Lagos State and the fact that Ikorodu has witnessed rapid urbanization, which includes the metamorphosis of major agricultural lands to other uses such as residential, commercial and industrial, there is dire need to review the land allocation pattern to infuse space efficiency” he said.

He added that the Sub- Region Plan had incorporated major pivotal projects including the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge, Regional Roads, linking the Region with Sagamu, Ogun State and improved Water Transport Ferry Terminals.

He noted that the Sub-Region with an estimated area of 48, 058.25 hectares, comprising 7 Local Council Development Areas, in addition to the Ikorodu Local Government Area, was bedevilled with challenges such as extensive land encroachment, slum formation, uncoordinated dredging activities and declining agricultural activities among others.

He says: “The Ikorodu Sub-Region Master Plan Report is an important document which is envisaged to be a Development Guide and indeed, an Instruction Manual for sustainable and economically-efficient development of Ikorodu as a Sub-Region.

He stressed that the just concluded 28-Day Public Display of the Draft Final Plan and the Public Presentation to Stakeholders were aimed at harnessing the benefits of inclusiveness in the Plan Preparation, the outcome of which would be a win-win situation for Lagos State and its people.

Thereafter, the Consultant for the Ikorodu Sub-Region Master Plan, Mr. Niyi Odetoye, fnitp of Cityscape Planning Services Ltd. officially presented details of the Sub-Region Master Plan, received comments and addressed questions raised by the audience, which included paramount rulers in the axis, former public office holders, captain of industry, CDA members and market leaders as well as land developers and other members of the concerned communities.

Notable figures among the audience include: former Heads of Service, Prince Adesegun Ogunlewe and Alhaji Babatunde Rotinwa; Former Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olorunfunmi Bashorun; President, Ikorodu Chamber of Commerce, Professor Kunle Wahaab and; royal fathers, Oba Adewale Abdul of Orugbo Iddo Kingdom and Oba Nelson Ogunlana, the Olowu of Owu-Ikosi as well as the Chairman, Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA, Bldr. Sesan Daini.