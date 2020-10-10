By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian fashion model, video vixen and actress, Beverly Osu has revealed that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after an encounter with SARS operatives.

Beverly, who participated in the 8th season of Big Brother Africa, said she was slapped by some men dressed in black who claimed they were Police officers.

She narrated the horrifying ordeal in a video as her own contribution to the outcry to scrap the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

“I got PTSD from these SARS officials. So, I was home from Nancy’s home around 10pm and the Uber driver saw a minibus, slippers and guns on the floor.

” There was men dressed in all black. Our Uber driver started reversing so fast because I was scared and frantic.

“ The men chased our car and asked why we were running from the Police. At first, I was relieved that they were Police officers till a slap landed on my face.

”They beat me up. Gave me a red eye. SARS, Police are not our friends” she explained.