The Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA has promised improved service delivery, as it moved to a new office located at Plot 6, Alhaja Ashabi Cole Street, TISCO Plaza, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu who disclosed this at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja explained that the move would enhance staff productivity and quality of services to the citizenry.

She noted that the new office offered more space and visibility which according to her would allow the team to work efficiently, adding, “We look at this new location as the start of another chapter in our history. I hope the office will boost our visibility and increase productivity,”

Idowu explained that the move was long overdue as the agency had been in need of adequate space to accommodate its staff and other paraphernalia of office.

‘’We are excited about our new office located in a prime area. It is spacious, comfortable and welcoming,” she stated.

While explaining that the Agency had since inception been operating in the Ministry of Health which is about three miles away from the new office, Idowu noted that a number of achievements were recorded while there.

She, however, hoped that the new office would offer the Agency opportunities to record more feats.

She expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for graciously approving the movement, saying “this is a confirmation that Mr. Governor is passionate about the health and wellbeing of the citizenry,” she emphasized.

Idowu reinstated the commitment of the Agency to continue delivering on its mandate of registering, inspecting and monitoring all health facilities across the State in an effort to achieve the vision of the present administration in improving the quality of healthcare delivery in the State.

While regretting the inconveniences clients and members of the public may encounter as a result of the movement, the Executive Secretary stated that the Agency would strive to satisfy them.