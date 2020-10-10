By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Armed robbers operating at Isiagu Ring road in Awka, Anambra State on Friday, engaged police officers in a gun battle, with one of them killed and others escaping into the bush.

The officers who responded to a distress call around 9 pm that the armed robbers blocked the Isiagu ring road and were robbing three occupants of a black Accura legend car, killed one of the robbers, and injured another member of the gang whose identity is unknown.

The police also recovered one fabricated gun, three cartridges, one torchlight, three assorted handsets, and cash sum of money snatched from the victims after the gun duel.

The bush where the armed robbers fled into was also combed by the police as they recovered another fabricated pistol with four rounds of .9mm life ammunition.

According to SP Haruna Mohammed, PPRO Anambra State Police Command, efforts have been intensified to apprehend other fleeing gang members believed to have sustained gunshots injuries during the encounter.

He also assured Anambra residents of their safety during and after the ‘ember’ months, urging them to report any person with bullet injuries at any police station to ascertain circumstances surrounding the injury.