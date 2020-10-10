Gov. Samuel Ortom said the death of renowned academic and human rights activist, Dr. Yima Sen, is a huge loss to Benue and Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

“Dr. Sen was one of those who stood for the truth, justice and spoke fearlessly to see that the country guarantees an improved standard of living for the downtrodden,” it said.

It said that the deceased impacted positively on many lives through his lectures in universities and erudite speeches at public gatherings as a constructive critic and development analyst.

The statement said that the legacy left behind by Dr. Sen would live for ages and benefit generations yet to come.

He prayed to God to grant the soul of the late academic eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.