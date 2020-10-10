President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said that his administration was focused on tackling and ending insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality across the country.

The President spoke in Kaduna during the combined Passing Out Parade (POP) for 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army), at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

“We remain focused in the fight against insurgencies, banditry and other forms of criminality across the nation.

“We remain committed to ending the security challenges bedevilling the country.

“I am confident that the training received by the cadets has adequately equipped them to face any challenge in the line of duty.”

Buhari advised the cadets to strive to keep pace with the ever-changing challenges which, he said, were complex, fluid and dynamic.

Buhari expressed confidence that the cadets had gone through rigorous and demanding tasks and were, undoubtedly, infused with a sense of self-esteem, efficacy and accomplishment.

He also reminded them of the need to be committed to core goals of national cohesion, peace and unity.

Buhari commended the resilience and steadfastness of the Armed Forces, especially their professionalism and bravery in tackling the menace of terrorism, insurgency and banditry in the North-East and North-West geopolitical zones.

He also lauded their handling of the herders/farmers conflict, kidnapping, piracy and communal clashes in other parts of our country.

“Very soon, you will join your senior colleagues in the field and you will be expected to contribute your part in the defence of your country.

“With the quality of training you have received, I am convinced that you will discharge your duties professionally and responsibly.

“I can say without any fear that the future is promising for our national defence and security,” Buhari said.

The president charged the cadets to remain loyal and patriotic, urging them to consistently sustain and strengthen the two virtues.

He urged other Nigerians to also embrace the spirit of patriotism, noting that it was the only path to greatness.

“In spite of our obvious differences, we must strive to ensure that our actions and utterances are geared toward strengthening our democratic framework.

“We must subsume our personal and sectional interests to the overall national aspirations of unity, economic prosperity and good governance.”

He commended the NDA for remaining focused and committed to its core mandate of training officer cadets since its establishment in 1964.

“I have been made to understand that the Academy, in furtherance to enriching its training curriculum, recently took the cadets on a tour of frontline communities in the North-East theatre of operations.

“The tour was to keep the cadets informed of the challenges of real battle scenarios and to boost their combat readiness.

“As a retired General, I can say with all sense of responsibility that I am encouraged by the excellent work invested in the training of these officer cadets for service to this great nation and humanity in general.”

The president appreciated the Commandant and entire staff of the Academy for their relentless efforts toward ensuring that the cadets received adequate training that would enable them to contribute their quota to nation-building.

The President commissioned the cadets into the Nigerian Armed Forces after the parade.