Michael Adeshina

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has added his voice to the voices of Nigerians calling for the end of Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad popularly known as SARS.

Nigerian youths have been on the streets in large numbers for days now, to protest against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit in the Nigeria Police Force.

Unlike other security outfits, SARS officials do not wear the usual police uniforms but they reportedly harass the public while discharging their duties across Nigeria.

After several injustices which include extortion and killings, youths are demanding a total ban of their operation, after previous efforts by the government to reform and reorganize the unit.

Earlier this year, a Remo Stars defender Tiyamiyu Kazeem was shot dead by a SARS officer after an encounter in Ogun State, the South Western region of Nigeria. Other Nigerians who have lost their family members to the recurring extrajudicial killings of the police unit have also raised their voices.

Some Nigerian celebrities have also shared their brutal experiences with the Anti-Robbery squad.

Speaking on Saturday, Fani-Kayode stated that the murderous tendencies of some SARS officers are unacceptable and regrettable.

The ex-minister called for reform or dissolution of the controversial police unit.

He said: “The brutality and murderous tendencies of some SARS officers are self-evident. This is regrettable and unacceptable. SARS must either be reformed, made to operate within the law, and made to guarantee the human rights of every citizen or they must be scrapped.”