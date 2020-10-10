London based rapper Stefflon Don has defended his boyfriend Burna Boy after Nigerians called him out over his silence on the call for the scrapping of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

Nigerian youths have been on the streets in large numbers for days now, protesting against the illegal activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit in the Nigeria Police Force.

Celebrities which include Genevieve Nnaji, Davido, Dremo, Mayorkun, Wizkid, Falz, Runtown, Kate Henshaw, Olu Jacobs, Jaywon, Small Doctor, Mr. Macaroni, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, Peter and Paul Okoye, Ahmed Musa, DJ Cuppy and many others have also raised their voices in support of the call to scrap the controversial police unit.

However, Burna Boy, whose brand benefitted immensely from the “Fela reincarnated” narrative, has been silent since the agitation to scrap SARS began, but Stefflon Don stated on Saturday morning that her boyfriend is working “behind the scene”

Stefflon Don said: “He (Burna Boy) is doing something that will help out a lot more than just sending out tweets, I promise.

“It’s easy to tweet and say some stuff that the people want to hear but that’s not all that really matters what really matters is what is going on behind the scenes and what someone is actually “DOING” to help make the changes we need. Big up everyone doing their part.”