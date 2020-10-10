Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper, Divine Ikubor known professionally as Rema, has joined the #EndSARs protest.

The vibrant singer in solidarity with the movement did the big chop by barbing his signature dreadlocks.

The Dumebi crooner took to his Twitter page to show off his new hair-cut with a caption “Dreads don’t mean I’m a criminal #EndSARS”.See his tweet below.

Rema in 2019 signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records. This was after he posted a viral freestyle to D’Prince’s “Gucci Gang” track. The post caught the D’Prince’s attention and he flew him to Lagos to offer him the record deal.

He rose to prominence with the release of the song “Iron Man”, which appeared on Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.

The talented music star on 19 October 2019, won the Next Rated award and was nominated for the Viewer’s Choice at the 13th edition of The Headies.

On 12 January 2020, he received the Soundcity MVP for the best new artist and on 15 June 2020, Rema was nominated as Best Viewers Choice: International Act on the 2020 BET Awards. He was nominated on the awards alongside Burna Boy and Wizkid.