By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

An anonymous #EndSARS protester on Twitter has asked popular adult entertainment site, Pornhub to join the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

The #EndSARS movement has continued to draw attention from the international community prompting the Twitter user to tag the American adult entertainment firm.

According to him, Nigeria is part of pornhub’s fanbase and that most of the sites fanbase are youth.

He said further that Nigerian youths who spend time surfing the website for the right video are being brutalized and killed.

Therefore, he analyzed that pornhub would have no subscriber if all the youths in Nigeria are dead hence, the firm should lend its voice in protest.

Dear @Pornhub Nigerians is part of your fanbase, majority of which are youths.These youths who spend time going from page 1 to page 456 for the right video are being brutalized & killed. There won't be subscribers if we're all dead, lend your voice A tweet is enough🙏🏽. #EndSARS — #ENDSARS 🍪 (@tisblvckoreo) October 9, 2020

However, Pornhub is yet to yield to the request of the protester who tagged them on Twitter.

In August, Similar Web, a website ranking firm ranked Pornhub the number 10 most visited site in Nigeria. However, Alexa, another website traffic ranking tool developed by amazon does not have the adult entertainment site as part of the top 50 most visited websites in Nigeria.