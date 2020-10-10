Nigerians in UK are planning to stage their version of #EndSARS protest in London on Sunday.

A flyer for the demonstration is already being widely shared online.

The protest, which is aimed at giving an international dimension, to the domestic anger against the brutal police unit, will hold at noon.

The venue is the Nigerian High Commission in Northumberland Avenue in London.

Some of the organisers are the British born Nigerian movie star John Boyega and Dr. Dipo Awojide.

Other Nigerians such as the world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua are being mobilised to attend the peaceful protest.