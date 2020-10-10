By Jethro Ibileke

There was mild drama at Idanre town on Saturday, as voters almost engaged security operatives overseeing the conduct of the Ondo State governorship election in physical combat.

The incident occurred at Unit 5, ward 6, Isalu-Jigbokin, Idanre, Idanre local government area, at about 12.20 pm.

Trouble started when the long queue of intending voters accused the security operatives of selecting people to be allowed into the voting area.

The ensuing uproar almost resulted in physical combat between the voters and police operatives.

One of the voters who gave his name as Akinjisola Adekanye, alleged that the security operatives were working for a particular party.

“We have been on this queue for over two hours, yet the queue still remains the same as it was when we started.

“To our disappointment, we discovered that the policemen are being partial, they select people for accreditation and voting. Why should that be?” He queried.

The member representing Idanre-Ifedore federal constituency, Mr. Tajudeen Adefisoye, however denied allegation of partiality by the security operatives.

Adefisoye who spoke with journalists after casting his vote, described the voting exercise as free, fair and peaceful.