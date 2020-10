By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has joined the mass protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He confirmed it today, on Saturday via his official Instagram page.

The Mavin CEO posted a video of himself walking alongside other protesters.

Other celebrities like Timi Dakolo, Noble Igwe, VJ Ehiz from MTV Base were also there.