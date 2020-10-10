Davido to lead #EndSARSProtest tomorrow in Abuja

American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has lent his voice and support to the ongoing #EndSARSProtest.

The ‘Fem’ crooner took to his Twitter page to announce his intention to join the protest tomorrow in Abuja while asking who will like to join him.

Davido in his tweet wants Nigerian youths to come out en masse, as he will be leading the #EndSARSProtest campaign tomorrow.

He also tweeted his displeasure at the killing of unarmed protesters by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force while stating that such culprits should be brought to book.

See his tweets below: