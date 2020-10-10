American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has lent his voice and support to the ongoing #EndSARSProtest.

The ‘Fem’ crooner took to his Twitter page to announce his intention to join the protest tomorrow in Abuja while asking who will like to join him.

Davido in his tweet wants Nigerian youths to come out en masse, as he will be leading the #EndSARSProtest campaign tomorrow.

He also tweeted his displeasure at the killing of unarmed protesters by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force while stating that such culprits should be brought to book.

Abuja 2moro …. !!! Who with me??? #EndSarsNow — Davido (@davido) October 10, 2020

The feeling the pressure! They must hear!! #EndSarsNow — Davido (@davido) October 10, 2020

The officer must be found and charged with murder and we should all come together and provide for all the families that have lost loved ones due to police brutality … if possible every single family .. https://t.co/KdY3nfJTEB — Davido (@davido) October 10, 2020

END SARS!!!!! WE NO WANT AGAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/z3jnrnH56l — Davido (@davido) October 10, 2020