By Muhammad Lawal

Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State has commenced the distribution of cash assistance to 156 flood victims in the area.

Speaking at the flag-off of the exercise at Badariya area of the council on Saturday, the Chairman, Shamsu Umar-Faruk said the gesture was meant to cushion the effects of the disaster.

The chairman pledged that the council would not relent its efforts towards alleviating the suffering faced by the flood victims in the area.

This, according to him, is with a view to giving the affected victims a sense of belonging.

He said the gesture was part of the money donated by some philanthropists whose aim was to contribute their quota towards reducing the hardship faced by the victims.

Umar-Faruk charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the gesture, assuring that more of such was being expected from well-meaning Nigerians.

Earlier, the District Head of Kalgo, Alhaji Haruna Bashir lauded the efforts of Kebbi State and Kalgo local government for assisting the less privileged members of the society.

The district head pledged the readiness of his subjects to extend maximum support to governments at all levels, to enhance their success.

NAN